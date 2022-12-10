Scholarships: December 10, 2022

December 10, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

Credit Suisse Scholarship for MBA and MA (Economics) Students

Aims to help qualified candidates bridge the gap between the cost of the programme fees and their ability to pay.

Eligibility: Applicants must be enrolled in MBA or MA (Economics) programmes at one of the designated institutions. They must have scored 60% or above in passed Class 12 and graduation and demonstrate significant financial need, defined as family income less than or equal to ₹5 lakhs per annum (subject to verification)

Rewards: Up to 80% of total fees or a fixed sum of up to ₹2 lakhs, whichever is lesser

Application: Online

Deadline: December 24

b4s.in/plus/CSE4

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. aims to provide foundational support to individuals, who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in the 2022 board exams and are pursuing higher secondary, three-year graduation, or four-year professional courses (Engineering/ MBBS/ BDS) respectively. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Rewards: Up to ₹50,000 per year for up to four years, depending on current level of education.

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/plus/KISF6

Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children

Mahindra Finance aims to support underprivileged and meritorious children of drivers (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as taxi, jeep, car and delivery vans such as pick-up, magic, school van and so on) who hold a valid driving license.

Eligibility: Applicants must be currently studying in class 1 to postgraduation level in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. Applicants who are pursuing studies from class 9 onwards must have scored 60% or more marks in the previous final examination. Annual family income from all sources must not be more than ₹4 lakhs.

Rewards: Scholarship ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 for 1 year.

Deadline: December 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/SKSP1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com