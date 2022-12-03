Scholarships - Dec 03, 2022

December 03, 2022 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

Technip Energies India Scholarship Programme

Technip Energies India aims to help meritorious students in engineering courses.

Eligibility: Open to female students from Delhi NCR , Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Chennai and Mumbai (Applications from Ghaziabad, Navi Mumbai, and Thane are also acceptable) who are currently enrolled in the first year of B.E./ B.Tech. (Chemical, Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering) courses. They must have scored 70% or more in Class 12. Annual family income must not be more than ₹4 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: ₹30,000

Deadline: December 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/TSPSS1

Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship

Amazon aims to enable access to Computer Science learning and career opportunities to girls who are ‘First Generation Learners’ from underserved and economically constrained backgrounds.

Eligibility: Indian girl students currently in the first year of B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or allied branches. Annual family income should be less than ₹3 lakh. Admission should have been taken through a state or national-level entrance exam.

Rewards: ₹40,000 per year until graduation and mentorship for tech careers, skill-building as well as networking opportunities, and a chance to appear for Amazon internship.

Deadline: December 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/AFES3

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme for Sportsperson and Individuals

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. aims to give young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations.

Eligibility: For individuals helping others, applicants must be graduates and involved in activities like teaching underprivileged children or providing sports training. For sportspersons, applicants must have represented the state/ country at the state/ national/ international level in the last 2/3 years. They must be ranked within 500 in the national ranking or within 100 in the state ranking. They must be between nine and 20 years. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs per annum.

Rewards: ₹75,000 per year for up to 3 years

Deadline: December 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/KSSI2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com