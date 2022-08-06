Scholarships: August 6, 2022

August 06, 2022 19:51 IST

Information on financial aid for students

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECS Scholarship 2022-23

HDFC Bank aims to support meritorious and needy students from society’s underprivileged sections.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only. Applicants can be in any Class 1 to 12 or in diploma, undergraduate or postgraduate (professional and non-professional) courses, and must have passed their previous qualifying exam with at least 55% marks. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakhs. Preference will be given to those facing a personal or family crisis that has occurred during the past three years, due to which they are at the risk of dropping out.

Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹75,000

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

b4s.in/edge/HEC12

The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme

This scholarship from Tata Capital Limited aims to support meritorious students who belong to society’s economically-weaker sections.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only. Applicants can be in any Class from 6 to 12 or in undergraduate (general or professional) courses and must have secured at least 60% marks in the qualifying exam. Annual family income must not exceed ₹4 lakhs from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to 80% of the tuition fees

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

b4s.in/edge/TCPS14

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com