Scholarships: August 6, 2022

Scholarships: August 6, 2022August 06, 2022 19:51 IST
Information on financial aid for students
HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECS Scholarship 2022-23
HDFC Bank aims to support meritorious and needy students from society’s underprivileged sections.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only. Applicants can be in any Class 1 to 12 or in diploma, undergraduate or postgraduate (professional and non-professional) courses, and must have passed their previous qualifying exam with at least 55% marks. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakhs. Preference will be given to those facing a personal or family crisis that has occurred during the past three years, due to which they are at the risk of dropping out.
Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹75,000
Application: Online
Deadline: August 31
The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme
This scholarship from Tata Capital Limited aims to support meritorious students who belong to society’s economically-weaker sections.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only. Applicants can be in any Class from 6 to 12 or in undergraduate (general or professional) courses and must have secured at least 60% marks in the qualifying exam. Annual family income must not exceed ₹4 lakhs from all sources.
Prizes and rewards: Up to 80% of the tuition fees
Application: Online
Deadline: August 31
Courtesy: Buddy4study.com