Scholarships: August, 5, 2023

Information on financial aid for students

August 05, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

INSPIRE Awards MANAK Scheme

INSPIRE Awards MANAK Scheme 2023-24 is a programme implemented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology (Government of India) to develop creative/ innovative thinking among school students. 

Eligibility: Students in Class 6 to Class 10 (between 10 and 15 years)

Rewards: ₹ 10,000 (one-time)

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/edge/IAMS2

Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship

An initiative of Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp

Eligibility: Indian nationals pursuing first year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com., BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, BBI, BAF, and B.Sc. (Statistics) or any other finance-related degree course who have secured a minimum of 80% marks in Classes 10 and 12. Annual family income should be less than ₹4 lakhs.

Rewards: Up to ₹5,00,000 per year for three years

Application: Online

Deadline: September 15

www.b4s.in/edge/RMKSP1

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarships

An initiative of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund to support the study of Ph.D. in India.

Eligibility: Open to full-time Ph.D. scholars below 35 years as on October 1 of the year of selection. The applicants must be already registered/admitted to a Ph.D. degree at a recognised university/institution in India, and hold a first-class PG degree with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate at the graduate and PG level.

Rewards: ₹18,000 monthly and a contingent allowance of ₹ 15,000

Application: Through post to Administrative Secretary, Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, Teen Murti House, New Delhi -110011 

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/plus/JLN9 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

