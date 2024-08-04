ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: August 4, 2024

Updated - August 04, 2024 09:59 am IST

Published - August 04, 2024 09:58 am IST

Information on financial aid for students

Mohan T. Advani Centennial Scholarship

ADVERTISEMENT

An initiative from Blue Star Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to first- and second-year students enrolled in a degree programme in Architecture and Engineering (excluding Civil Engineering). Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakhs. Recipients should not be beneficiaries of any other scholarship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rewards: ₹75,000 or 50% of the annual fees (whichever is less)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Application: Online

Deadline: August 20

ADVERTISEMENT

www.b4s.in/edge/BSFS2

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarships for Doctoral Studies

An initiative of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF).

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility: Open to full-time Ph.D. scholars below 35 years as of October 1 and are already registered/ admitted to a doctoral programme at a recognised Indian institution and scored minimum 60% marks aggregate at graduate and postgraduate levels.

Rewards: ₹18,000 monthly and ₹15,000 annually

Application: By post to Administrative Secretary, Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, Teen Murti House, New Delhi -110011

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/edge/JNMF1

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECSS Programme 

An initiative from HDFC Bank.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students in school (Class 1 to 12) or pursuing diploma, ITI, polytechnic, UG or PG (general and professional courses) who have scored at least 55% in the previous qualifying exam. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakh. Preference will be given to those who have experienced personal or family crises in the past three years that puts them at risk of dropping out.

Reward: Up to ₹75,000

Application: Online

Deadline: September 4

www.b4s.in/edge/HDFC54

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US