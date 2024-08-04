Scholarships: August 4, 2024

Mohan T. Advani Centennial Scholarship
An initiative from Blue Star Foundation.
Eligibility: Open to first- and second-year students enrolled in a degree programme in Architecture and Engineering (excluding Civil Engineering). Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakhs. Recipients should not be beneficiaries of any other scholarship.
Rewards: ₹75,000 or 50% of the annual fees (whichever is less)
Application: Online
Deadline: August 20
Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarships for Doctoral Studies
An initiative of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF).
Eligibility: Open to full-time Ph.D. scholars below 35 years as of October 1 and are already registered/ admitted to a doctoral programme at a recognised Indian institution and scored minimum 60% marks aggregate at graduate and postgraduate levels.
Rewards: ₹18,000 monthly and ₹15,000 annually
Application: By post to Administrative Secretary, Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, Teen Murti House, New Delhi -110011
Deadline: August 31
HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECSS Programme
An initiative from HDFC Bank.
Eligibility: Open to Indian students in school (Class 1 to 12) or pursuing diploma, ITI, polytechnic, UG or PG (general and professional courses) who have scored at least 55% in the previous qualifying exam. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakh. Preference will be given to those who have experienced personal or family crises in the past three years that puts them at risk of dropping out.
Reward: Up to ₹75,000
Application: Online
Deadline: September 4
Courtesy: buddy4study.com