Scholarships: August 4, 2024

Mohan T. Advani Centennial Scholarship

An initiative from Blue Star Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to first- and second-year students enrolled in a degree programme in Architecture and Engineering (excluding Civil Engineering). Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakhs. Recipients should not be beneficiaries of any other scholarship.

Rewards: ₹75,000 or 50% of the annual fees (whichever is less)

Application: Online

Deadline: August 20

www.b4s.in/edge/BSFS2

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarships for Doctoral Studies

An initiative of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF).

Eligibility: Open to full-time Ph.D. scholars below 35 years as of October 1 and are already registered/ admitted to a doctoral programme at a recognised Indian institution and scored minimum 60% marks aggregate at graduate and postgraduate levels.

Rewards: ₹18,000 monthly and ₹15,000 annually

Application: By post to Administrative Secretary, Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, Teen Murti House, New Delhi -110011

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/edge/JNMF1

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECSS Programme

An initiative from HDFC Bank.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students in school (Class 1 to 12) or pursuing diploma, ITI, polytechnic, UG or PG (general and professional courses) who have scored at least 55% in the previous qualifying exam. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakh. Preference will be given to those who have experienced personal or family crises in the past three years that puts them at risk of dropping out.

Reward: Up to ₹75,000

Application: Online

Deadline: September 4

www.b4s.in/edge/HDFC54

Courtesy: buddy4study.com