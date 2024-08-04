GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scholarships: August 4, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Updated - August 04, 2024 09:59 am IST

Published - August 04, 2024 09:58 am IST

Mohan T. Advani Centennial Scholarship

An initiative from Blue Star Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to first- and second-year students enrolled in a degree programme in Architecture and Engineering (excluding Civil Engineering). Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakhs. Recipients should not be beneficiaries of any other scholarship.

Rewards: ₹75,000 or 50% of the annual fees (whichever is less)

Application: Online

Deadline: August 20

www.b4s.in/edge/BSFS2

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarships for Doctoral Studies

An initiative of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF).

Eligibility: Open to full-time Ph.D. scholars below 35 years as of October 1 and are already registered/ admitted to a doctoral programme at a recognised Indian institution and scored minimum 60% marks aggregate at graduate and postgraduate levels.

Rewards: ₹18,000 monthly and ₹15,000 annually

Application: By post to Administrative Secretary, Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, Teen Murti House, New Delhi -110011

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/edge/JNMF1

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECSS Programme 

An initiative from HDFC Bank.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students in school (Class 1 to 12) or pursuing diploma, ITI, polytechnic, UG or PG (general and professional courses) who have scored at least 55% in the previous qualifying exam. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakh. Preference will be given to those who have experienced personal or family crises in the past three years that puts them at risk of dropping out.

Reward: Up to ₹75,000

Application: Online

Deadline: September 4

www.b4s.in/edge/HDFC54

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / careers / students / university / universities and colleges / higher education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.