Scholarships: August 27 2022

Information on financial aid for students

Kotak Kanya Scholarship

Under the CSR Project on Education and Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation aims to help meritorious girl students from society’s underprivileged sections.

Eligibility: Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to the first year of graduation programmes in professional courses from institutes of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited). Professional courses include Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB and so on. Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in their Class 12 board examinations. Annual family income must be ₹3,20,000 or less from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹1.5 lakh per year (Disclaimer: Annual renewal will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/edge/KKGS12

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd’s programme aims to provide foundational support to individuals, who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks, or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2022 board exams, and wish to pursue higher secondary, three-year graduation, or four-year professional courses (Engineering/MBBS/BDS Dental) respectively. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakh per annum.

Rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year for up to three years of studies depending on their current level of education.

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/KISF6

Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme

HALEON India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) aims to support meritorious and underprivileged BDS students across India.

Eligibility: Open to students pursuing their first-year BDS programme only from government and government-funded colleges. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 60% in their Higher Secondary Education. Successful applicants have to maintain a 60% score in each semester/year to continue availing the benefits for their four-year course. Annual family income from all sources must not be more than ₹8 lakh.

Rewards: ₹1,05,000 per year, for four years

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31c

b4s.in/edge/SSPPS1

