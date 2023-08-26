Scholarships: August 26, 2023

August 26, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

Alstom India Scholarship Programme

Alstom India aims to provide financial support to students across India to pursue higher education and prevent dropouts.

Eligibility: Students studying in any year of ITI/ diploma, graduation of any course for FY 2023-24 who have secured at least 60% marks in their previous academic year/semester. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹6,00,000 from all sources. Preference will be given to students residing in locations such as Chennai and Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Kolkata (West Bengal), Madhepura (Bihar), Sri City (Andhra Pradesh), or Vadodara (Gujarat). Students pursuing graduation in STEM courses (any year) at any of the Alstom India-specified institutions are also eligible.

Application: Online

Reward: Up to ₹ 75,000 (one-time)

Deadline: September 15

www.b4s.in/edge/AISDG4

Aspire Scholarship Programme

A CSR initiative of SWAYAM Charitable Trust, it aims to provide financial support to underprivileged students.

Eligibility: Students joining the first-year of B.Tech. courses at any of the specified institutions. Annual family income should not exceed ₹6 lakh from all sources.

Application: Online

Reward: Scholarship based on the actual fee structure to cover academic expenses, hostel fees, food, and related expenses.

Deadline: September 10

www.b4s.in/edge/ASPI1

Kotak Kanya Scholarship

Kotak Education Foundation aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to first-year graduation programmes in professional courses such as Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, and so on. from NAAC/NIRF accredited institutes and have scored more than 85% marks in their Class 12 board exams. Annual family income must be ₹ 6,00,000 or less from all sources.

Application: Online

Reward: ₹1.5 lakh per year.

Deadline: September 30

www.b4s.in/edge/KKGS2

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

