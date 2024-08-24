Scholarships: August 24, 2024

Nilam Patel Bahushrut Foundation SSC Students Scholarship
An initiative of the Nilam Patel Bahushrut Foundation.
Eligibility: Open to applicants domiciled in Gujarat or Maharashtra who are classified as hearing-impaired and have completed the SSC exam this June from a regular secondary school in either Maharashtra or Gujarat.
Rewards: Scholarships, prizes, and special awards
Application: Through post to Nilam Patel Bahushrut Foundation 303, Aries Palms, Tower – B 5/6 Shobhana Nagar Vasana Road, Vadodara, 390015 Gujarat, India
Deadline: August 31
Corteva Agriscience Scholarship Programme
An initiative of Corteva Agriscience India Pvt. Ltd.
Eligibility: Female students from Classes 11 or 12 with STEM subjects or in UG, PG or doctoral programmes; Annual family income must be ₹ 6 lakhs or less.
Rewards: For PG students: ₹50,000; for UG students: ₹25,000; for school students: ₹10,000
Application: Online
Deadline: September 13
INSPIRE Awards MANAK Scheme
A programme implemented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.
Eligibility: Open to students enrolled in Classes 6 to 10 at a recognised school/institution.
Rewards: ₹10,000 one time
Application: Online
Deadline: September 15
Courtesy: buddy4study.com