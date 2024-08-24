ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: August 24, 2024

Published - August 24, 2024 01:42 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

Nilam Patel Bahushrut Foundation SSC Students Scholarship

ADVERTISEMENT

An initiative of the Nilam Patel Bahushrut Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to applicants domiciled in Gujarat or Maharashtra who are classified as hearing-impaired and have completed the SSC exam this June from a regular secondary school in either Maharashtra or Gujarat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rewards: Scholarships, prizes, and special awards

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Application: Through post to Nilam Patel Bahushrut Foundation 303, Aries Palms, Tower – B 5/6 Shobhana Nagar Vasana Road, Vadodara, 390015 Gujarat, India

Deadline: August 31

ADVERTISEMENT

www.b4s.in/edge/NPBF3

Corteva Agriscience Scholarship Programme

An initiative of Corteva Agriscience India Pvt. Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility: Female students from Classes 11 or 12 with STEM subjects or in UG, PG or doctoral programmes; Annual family income must be ₹ 6 lakhs or less.

Rewards: For PG students: ₹50,000; for UG students: ₹25,000; for school students: ₹10,000

Application: Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline: September 13

www.b4s.in/edge/CASP4  

INSPIRE Awards MANAK Scheme

A programme implemented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to students enrolled in Classes 6 to 10 at a recognised school/institution.

Rewards: ₹10,000 one time

Application: Online

Deadline: September 15

www.b4s.in/edge/IAMS3  

Courtesy: buddy4study.com   

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US