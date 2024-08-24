GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scholarships: August 24, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Published - August 24, 2024 01:42 pm IST

Nilam Patel Bahushrut Foundation SSC Students Scholarship

An initiative of the Nilam Patel Bahushrut Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to applicants domiciled in Gujarat or Maharashtra who are classified as hearing-impaired and have completed the SSC exam this June from a regular secondary school in either Maharashtra or Gujarat.

Rewards: Scholarships, prizes, and special awards

Application: Through post to Nilam Patel Bahushrut Foundation 303, Aries Palms, Tower – B 5/6 Shobhana Nagar Vasana Road, Vadodara, 390015 Gujarat, India

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/edge/NPBF3

Corteva Agriscience Scholarship Programme

An initiative of Corteva Agriscience India Pvt. Ltd.

Eligibility: Female students from Classes 11 or 12 with STEM subjects or in UG, PG or doctoral programmes; Annual family income must be ₹ 6 lakhs or less.

Rewards: For PG students: ₹50,000; for UG students: ₹25,000; for school students: ₹10,000

Application: Online

Deadline: September 13

www.b4s.in/edge/CASP4  

INSPIRE Awards MANAK Scheme

A programme implemented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to students enrolled in Classes 6 to 10 at a recognised school/institution.

Rewards: ₹10,000 one time

Application: Online

Deadline: September 15

www.b4s.in/edge/IAMS3  

Courtesy: buddy4study.com   

Related Topics

The Hindu Education Plus / higher education / careers / students / university

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.