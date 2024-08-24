Scholarships: August 24, 2024

Nilam Patel Bahushrut Foundation SSC Students Scholarship

An initiative of the Nilam Patel Bahushrut Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to applicants domiciled in Gujarat or Maharashtra who are classified as hearing-impaired and have completed the SSC exam this June from a regular secondary school in either Maharashtra or Gujarat.

Rewards: Scholarships, prizes, and special awards

Application: Through post to Nilam Patel Bahushrut Foundation 303, Aries Palms, Tower – B 5/6 Shobhana Nagar Vasana Road, Vadodara, 390015 Gujarat, India

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/edge/NPBF3

Corteva Agriscience Scholarship Programme

An initiative of Corteva Agriscience India Pvt. Ltd.

Eligibility: Female students from Classes 11 or 12 with STEM subjects or in UG, PG or doctoral programmes; Annual family income must be ₹ 6 lakhs or less.

Rewards: For PG students: ₹50,000; for UG students: ₹25,000; for school students: ₹10,000

Application: Online

Deadline: September 13

www.b4s.in/edge/CASP4

INSPIRE Awards MANAK Scheme

A programme implemented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to students enrolled in Classes 6 to 10 at a recognised school/institution.

Rewards: ₹10,000 one time

Application: Online

Deadline: September 15

www.b4s.in/edge/IAMS3

Courtesy: buddy4study.com