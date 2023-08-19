Scholarships: August, 19, 2023

August 19, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

Saksham Scholarship Programme

Mahindra Finance aims to support children of drivers (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as taxis, jeeps, cars and delivery vans and so on) holding a valid driving license.

Eligibility: Students from Class 1 to PG level in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. Students from Class 9 onwards must have scored 60% or more in the previous final exam. Annual family income from all sources must not be more than ₹3 lakhs.

Application: Online

Rewards: From ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 for one year

Deadline: September 30

www.b4s.in/edge/SKSP5

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECSS Programme

HDFC Bank aims to support meritorious and needy students from underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Open to students who are Indian nationals and are studying in school or doing a diploma, ITI/polytechnic course or UG or PG (including general and professional) degrees. Applicants must have passed their previous qualifying exam with at least 55% marks. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 Lakh. Preference will be given to those who have been facing personal or family crises in the past three years due to which they are at risk of dropping out.

Application: Online

Reward: Up to ₹75,000

Deadline: September 30

www.b4s.in/edge/HDFC44

Dr. Reddy’s Foundation Sashakt Scholarship

Offered by Dr. Reddy’s Foundation to encourage young women to pursue a career in Science.

Eligibility: Open to Indian girl students, with a good academic record, who have opted for a B.Tech., M.B.B.S or B.Sc.in Natural/ Pure Science.

Application: Online

Reward: ₹ 80,000 annually for three years

Deadline: November 30

www.b4s.in/edge/RFTS3

Courtesy: buddy4study.com