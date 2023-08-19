Scholarships: August, 19, 2023

Saksham Scholarship Programme
Mahindra Finance aims to support children of drivers (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as taxis, jeeps, cars and delivery vans and so on) holding a valid driving license.
Eligibility: Students from Class 1 to PG level in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. Students from Class 9 onwards must have scored 60% or more in the previous final exam. Annual family income from all sources must not be more than ₹3 lakhs.
Application: Online
Rewards: From ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 for one year
Deadline: September 30
HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECSS Programme
HDFC Bank aims to support meritorious and needy students from underprivileged sections of society.
Eligibility: Open to students who are Indian nationals and are studying in school or doing a diploma, ITI/polytechnic course or UG or PG (including general and professional) degrees. Applicants must have passed their previous qualifying exam with at least 55% marks. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 Lakh. Preference will be given to those who have been facing personal or family crises in the past three years due to which they are at risk of dropping out.
Application: Online
Reward: Up to ₹75,000
Deadline: September 30
Dr. Reddy’s Foundation Sashakt Scholarship
Offered by Dr. Reddy’s Foundation to encourage young women to pursue a career in Science.
Eligibility: Open to Indian girl students, with a good academic record, who have opted for a B.Tech., M.B.B.S or B.Sc.in Natural/ Pure Science.
Application: Online
Reward: ₹ 80,000 annually for three years
Deadline: November 30
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
COMMents
SHARE