Scholarships: August 17, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

Published - August 17, 2024 11:50 am IST

Prodigy Finance-GyanDhan Engineering Scholarship

An opportunity offered by GyanDhan in partnership with Prodigy Finance.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals who have completed their UG at an Indian university. Applicants must demonstrate a commitment to pursuing a Master’s degree in Engineering within the U.S., Canada, or the U.K. Candidates must have secured admission to a university in one of these countries by the time the scholarship winner is announced in September.

Rewards: One-time award of $ 2,500 

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/edge/PFGE4

Cultural Talent Search Scholarship Scheme

An initiative by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to students between 10 and 14 years who are attending a recognised school or come from a family with a tradition of performing arts. Monthly family income should be below ₹8,000.

Reward: ₹3,600 per annum and a one-time reimbursement of ₹9,000.

Application: Through post to Centre For Cultural Resources And Training (CCRT) 15-A, Block D, Sector 7 Dwarka, Delhi 110075

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/edge/CTSSS2

Bharti Airtel Scholarship Programme

An initiative of the Bharti Airtel Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to a citizen and resident of India enrolled in the 2024 cohort a UG or five-year Integrated courses in Electronics and Communication, Telecom, Information Technology, Computer Sciences, Data Sciences, Aerospace and Emerging Technologies at the top 50 NIRF Engineering institutions across India.. Annual family income from all sources should not exceed ₹8.5 lakhs.

Reward: Support for tuition fee, hostel and mess fee and a laptop.

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

www.b4s.in/edge/BHRSP1 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

