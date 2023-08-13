Scholarships: August, 13, 2023

August 13, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

Voluntary Internship Scheme for Law Students

An initiative by the Institute of Legislative Drafting and Research to create interest in legislative drafting as a profession.

Eligiblity: Open to those in the fourth and fifth year of the Integrated Bachelor’s degree in law or in the final year of three-year Bachelor’s degree in Law from recognised law colleges in the country.

Rewards: Certificate from ILDR

Application: By Post to Branch Officer, ILDR, 416 ‘D’ Wing, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi-110 001

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/plus/VSL8

Nirankari Rajmata Scholarship Scheme

Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation aims to provide financial assistance to needy and meritorious students.

Eligibility: Open to students who have been admitted to government-recognised institutions in Engineering, Medicine, MBA/ PGDM, Architecture, CA, CFA, LLB, and Journalism and Mass Communication through a competitive written test and have secured at least 90% marks in Class 12. Annual family income should be less than ₹ 3,50,000.

Rewards: Upto ₹75,000 per annum

Application: By post to Education Department, Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation, 80-A, Avtar Marg, Sant Nirankari Colony, Delhi - 110009

Deadline: November 39

www.b4s.in/plus/NRSS6

Vice-Chancellor’s International Excellence Scholarship for India

The University of Waikato, New Zealand, offers provide financial assistance to students.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens or permanent residents enrolled in a full-time UG or PG programme as new international students at the University of Waikato and have secured a minimum GPA-equivalency of B+. Applicants must have received a conditional or unconditional offer of place.

Rewards: Up to NZD $15,000 (one-time)

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

www.b4s.in/plus/VCSI8

