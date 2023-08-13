ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: August, 13, 2023

August 13, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

Voluntary Internship Scheme for Law Students

An initiative by the Institute of Legislative Drafting and Research to create interest in legislative drafting as a profession.

Eligiblity: Open to those in the fourth and fifth year of the Integrated Bachelor’s degree in law or in the final year of three-year Bachelor’s degree in Law from recognised law colleges in the country.

Rewards: Certificate from ILDR

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Application: By Post to Branch Officer, ILDR, 416 ‘D’ Wing, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi-110 001 

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/plus/VSL8 

Nirankari Rajmata Scholarship Scheme

Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation aims to provide financial assistance to needy and meritorious students. 

Eligibility: Open to students who have been admitted to government-recognised institutions in Engineering, Medicine, MBA/ PGDM, Architecture, CA, CFA, LLB, and Journalism and Mass Communication through a competitive written test and have secured at least 90% marks in Class 12. Annual family income should be less than ₹ 3,50,000.

Rewards: Upto ₹75,000 per annum

Application: By post to Education Department, Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation, 80-A, Avtar Marg, Sant Nirankari Colony, Delhi - 110009 

Deadline: November 39

www.b4s.in/plus/NRSS6 

Vice-Chancellor’s International Excellence Scholarship for India

The University of Waikato, New Zealand, offers provide financial assistance to students.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens or permanent residents enrolled in a full-time UG or PG programme as new international students at the University of Waikato and have secured a minimum GPA-equivalency of B+. Applicants must have received a conditional or unconditional offer of place.

Rewards: Up to NZD $15,000 (one-time)

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

www.b4s.in/plus/VCSI8 

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US