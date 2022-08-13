Scholarships: August 13, 2022

Legrand Empowering Scholarship Programme

ADVERTISEMENT

Legrand’s scholarship is meant to support meritorious students in pursuing a career in Engineering, Architecture, Finance and Sciences.

Eligibility: Open to girl students across India applying to courses such as B.Tech., B.E., B.Arch., BBA, B.Com., and B.Sc. Maths and Sciences in India. Applicants must have cleared Class 12 in 2021- 2022 and scored 70% and above in both exams. Differently-abled girl students and transgender students shall be considered. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: Girl students will be awarded 60% of the course fees up to ₹60,000 per year till the completion of course based on academic performance. Students in the special category (differently abled and transgender students or students with single parents, or those who lost their parents due to COVID-19) will be awarded 80% fees up to ₹1 lakh per year till the completion of the course based on academic performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

b4s.in/edge/LFL5

Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme

HALEON India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) aims to support meritorious and underprivileged BDS students.

Eligibility: Open to students pursuing their first-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme only from government and government-funded colleges. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 60% in their Higher Secondary Education. Successful applicants have to maintain a 60% score in each semester/year to avail the benefits for the four years of their course. Annual family income must not be more than ₹8 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: ₹1,05,000 per year, for four years

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

b4s.in/edge/SSPPS1

NSP Scholarships for Top Class Education for Students with Disabilities

This is an initiative of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of India, for differently-abled students

Eligibility: Open to candidates who are pursuing graduate, postgraduate, or diploma courses in notified institutions of excellence. Applicants must have more than 40% disability and a valid certificate for the same. Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakh.s

Rewards: Maintenance allowance, book grant, and disability allowance

Application: Online

Deadline: October 31

b4s.in/edge/STC6

Courtesy: buddy4study.com