Scholarships: August 13, 2022
Information on financial aid for students
Legrand Empowering Scholarship Programme
Legrand’s scholarship is meant to support meritorious students in pursuing a career in Engineering, Architecture, Finance and Sciences.
Eligibility: Open to girl students across India applying to courses such as B.Tech., B.E., B.Arch., BBA, B.Com., and B.Sc. Maths and Sciences in India. Applicants must have cleared Class 12 in 2021- 2022 and scored 70% and above in both exams. Differently-abled girl students and transgender students shall be considered. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakhs from all sources.
Rewards: Girl students will be awarded 60% of the course fees up to ₹60,000 per year till the completion of course based on academic performance. Students in the special category (differently abled and transgender students or students with single parents, or those who lost their parents due to COVID-19) will be awarded 80% fees up to ₹1 lakh per year till the completion of the course based on academic performance.
Application: Online
Deadline: August 31
Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme
HALEON India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) aims to support meritorious and underprivileged BDS students.
Eligibility: Open to students pursuing their first-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme only from government and government-funded colleges. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 60% in their Higher Secondary Education. Successful applicants have to maintain a 60% score in each semester/year to avail the benefits for the four years of their course. Annual family income must not be more than ₹8 lakhs from all sources.
Rewards: ₹1,05,000 per year, for four years
Application: Online
Deadline: August 31
NSP Scholarships for Top Class Education for Students with Disabilities
This is an initiative of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of India, for differently-abled students
Eligibility: Open to candidates who are pursuing graduate, postgraduate, or diploma courses in notified institutions of excellence. Applicants must have more than 40% disability and a valid certificate for the same. Annual family income must be less than ₹6 lakh.s
Rewards: Maintenance allowance, book grant, and disability allowance
Application: Online
Deadline: October 31
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
