Scholarships: August 10, 2024

Sussex India Scholarship

An opportunity offered by the University of Sussex.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals who have enrolled for a full-time postgraduate taught degree starting in September and are classified as ‘overseas’ for fee purposes.

Rewards: £4,000 reduction in tuition fee

Application: Online

Deadline: September 1

www.b4s.in/edge/USSS1

Arturo Falaschi Short-Term Postdoctoral Fellowships

An opportunity offered by the International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens below 35 years old who hold a Ph.D. in Life Sciences or have a minimum research experience of three years and a good working knowledge of English, supported by a proficiency certificate (TOEFL, Cambridge Certificate, or equivalent).

Reward: $1,590 monthly plus benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

www.b4s.in/edge/AFSP2

The Next Genius Scholarship

An opportunity offered by the Next Genius Foundation.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens or foreign nationals residing/ in and pursuing studies in India, Nepal, Bangladesh who are in Class 12 or have completed schooling and are willing to apply to UG courses in specified American universities. Gap year students are also eligible.

Reward: Full and partial scholarships towards tuition fees

Application: Online

Deadline: December 1

www.b4s.in/edge/NGSP4

Courtesy: buddy4study.com