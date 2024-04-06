ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: April 6, 2024

April 06, 2024 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

Vardhman Foundation Shakun Oswal Scholarship

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility: Students in any year of diploma or ITI courses who have secured at least 50% marks in Class 10 and/ or Class 12 board exam. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹20,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Application: Online

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deadline: April 20

www.b4s.in/edge/SOSP1  

ADVERTISEMENT

Goonj Setu Fellowship

Non-profit organisation Goonj offers individuals an opportunity to understand how small things can bring about significant changes. 

Eligibility: Open to those between 21 and 30 years as on July 31, 2024 and have graduated from a recognised institution by the same date. Basic understanding of English or Hindi and proficiency in Microsoft Office and other relevant computer tools are required.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rewards: Between ₹20,000 and ₹22,000 per month depending on the city.

Application: Online

Deadline: April 22

ADVERTISEMENT

www.b4s.in/edge/GGSF1  

D. K. Bhave Scholarship

Eligibility: Open to graduates of the Engineering Faculty of Savitribai Phule Pune University, or final-year B.E. or B.Tech. students in any branch of an NBA-accredited institute who have secured merit-based admission for a Master’s in Engineering and Technology at an accredited university in the U.S., Canada, Germany, or England. Applicants must maintain a minimum academic record/performance of Grade B or higher.

Rewards: 50% of the total cost of one year

Application: Online

Deadline: May 11

www.b4s.in/edge/DKBS1    

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US