Scholarships: April 6, 2024

Vardhman Foundation Shakun Oswal Scholarship
Eligibility: Students in any year of diploma or ITI courses who have secured at least 50% marks in Class 10 and/ or Class 12 board exam. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹6 lakhs.
Rewards: ₹20,000
Application: Online
Deadline: April 20
www.b4s.in/edge/SOSP1
Goonj Setu Fellowship
Non-profit organisation Goonj offers individuals an opportunity to understand how small things can bring about significant changes.
Eligibility: Open to those between 21 and 30 years as on July 31, 2024 and have graduated from a recognised institution by the same date. Basic understanding of English or Hindi and proficiency in Microsoft Office and other relevant computer tools are required.
Rewards: Between ₹20,000 and ₹22,000 per month depending on the city.
Application: Online
Deadline: April 22
D. K. Bhave Scholarship
Eligibility: Open to graduates of the Engineering Faculty of Savitribai Phule Pune University, or final-year B.E. or B.Tech. students in any branch of an NBA-accredited institute who have secured merit-based admission for a Master’s in Engineering and Technology at an accredited university in the U.S., Canada, Germany, or England. Applicants must maintain a minimum academic record/performance of Grade B or higher.
Rewards: 50% of the total cost of one year
Application: Online
Deadline: May 11
Courtesy: Buddy4study.com