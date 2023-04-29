ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: April 29, 2023

April 29, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

Sydney Scholars India Scholarship Programme

An opportunity offered by the University of Sydney for Indian undergraduate/postgraduate applicants. 

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens who have received an unconditional offer of admission to an undergraduate or postgraduate coursework degree at the University of Sydney as an international student, as defined by the Higher Education Support Act 2003.

Rewards: Upto $40,000 (Aus) for a specific duration

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline: June 04

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/SSIS3

Goonj Grassroots Fellowship 2023-24

A year-long programme offered by the non-profit Goonj to students who have passed their matriculation examination in which selected fellows will work in various development initiatives across rural India

Eligibility: Open to candidates between 18 and 30 years as on July 31, 2023. They must pass the matriculation examination by July 31, 2023, abd be fluent in Hindi or English (reading, writing and speaking) and have an understanding of the ground realities, geographical and socio-economic conditions of the region of placement.

Rewards: Up to ₹12,000 per month

Deadline: May 25

Application: Online OR email fellowship@goonj.org

b4s.in/plus/GGS5

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US