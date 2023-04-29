Scholarships: April 29, 2023

April 29, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

Sydney Scholars India Scholarship Programme

An opportunity offered by the University of Sydney for Indian undergraduate/postgraduate applicants.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens who have received an unconditional offer of admission to an undergraduate or postgraduate coursework degree at the University of Sydney as an international student, as defined by the Higher Education Support Act 2003.

Rewards: Upto $40,000 (Aus) for a specific duration

Deadline: June 04

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/SSIS3

Goonj Grassroots Fellowship 2023-24

A year-long programme offered by the non-profit Goonj to students who have passed their matriculation examination in which selected fellows will work in various development initiatives across rural India

Eligibility: Open to candidates between 18 and 30 years as on July 31, 2023. They must pass the matriculation examination by July 31, 2023, abd be fluent in Hindi or English (reading, writing and speaking) and have an understanding of the ground realities, geographical and socio-economic conditions of the region of placement.

Rewards: Up to ₹12,000 per month

Deadline: May 25

Application: Online OR email fellowship@goonj.org

b4s.in/plus/GGS5

