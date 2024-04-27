Scholarships: April 27, 2024

April 27, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

IET India Scholarship Award

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) aims to recognise and nurture future leaders in engineering.

Eligibility: Open to students studying in any year of a full-time UG Engineering programme (any stream) at an AICTE/UGC-approved institution, including lateral-entry students, who have cleared all regular credit courses in a single attempt and scored at least 60% aggregate or an equivalent CGPA.

Rewards: Scholarships worth ₹10 lakhs

Application: Online

Deadline: May 31

www.b4s.in/edge/IET4

Oxford and Cambridge Society of India Scholarship (OCSI), the U.K.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students pursuing full-time academic programmes at the Universities of Cambridge or Oxford and have secured admission to a full-time course at the University of Cambridge or the University of Oxford and intend to pursue a course of study that falls into one of the specified categories.

Rewards: Up to ₹400,000 (one-time)

Application: Online

Deadline: May 31

www.b4s.in/edge/OCSO1

Global Scholarship Programme AIS

AIS Technolabs Pvt. Ltd. aims to provide financial support and leadership opportunities to students in their preferred subjects.

Eligibility: Open to citizens of India who have completed secondary or high school education who have applied for a UG/PG course in any subject from an accredited institution in the world and have completed at least one term in the respective course and should not be a college dropout.

Rewards: An annual scholarship up to two years and other benefits

Application: Through email at sunnyc@aistechnolabs.com

Deadline: May 15

www.b4s.in/edge/GSPA6

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com