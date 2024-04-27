Scholarships: April 27, 2024

IET India Scholarship Award
The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) aims to recognise and nurture future leaders in engineering.
Eligibility: Open to students studying in any year of a full-time UG Engineering programme (any stream) at an AICTE/UGC-approved institution, including lateral-entry students, who have cleared all regular credit courses in a single attempt and scored at least 60% aggregate or an equivalent CGPA.
Rewards: Scholarships worth ₹10 lakhs
Application: Online
Deadline: May 31
Oxford and Cambridge Society of India Scholarship (OCSI), the U.K.
Eligibility: Open to Indian students pursuing full-time academic programmes at the Universities of Cambridge or Oxford and have secured admission to a full-time course at the University of Cambridge or the University of Oxford and intend to pursue a course of study that falls into one of the specified categories.
Rewards: Up to ₹400,000 (one-time)
Application: Online
Deadline: May 31
Global Scholarship Programme AIS
AIS Technolabs Pvt. Ltd. aims to provide financial support and leadership opportunities to students in their preferred subjects.
Eligibility: Open to citizens of India who have completed secondary or high school education who have applied for a UG/PG course in any subject from an accredited institution in the world and have completed at least one term in the respective course and should not be a college dropout.
Rewards: An annual scholarship up to two years and other benefits
Application: Through email at sunnyc@aistechnolabs.com
Deadline: May 15
