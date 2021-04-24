Scholarships: April 24, 2021

24 April 2021 19:05 IST

IIT-Patna Vishleshan Chanakya Post Doctoral Fellowship

Indian Institute of Technology-Patna invites applications for this fellowship.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 35 years of age with a PhD degree, and working experience relevant to the National Mission on Speech, Video and Text Analytics (NM-SVTA). They must be NET/GATE qualified.

Prizes and rewards: ₹80,000 per month

Application: By email and post to R&D, IIT-Patna, Bihta, Bihar, India

Deadline: April 30

b4s.in/edge/CPA6

Mi Scholarship

Xiaomi India supports meritorious students who belong to underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only. Applicants must be studying in Class 11/12 or undergraduate (any stream) level. They must have secured at least 70% marks in their previous qualifying exam.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹5,800

Application: Online

Deadline: April 30

b4s.in/EDGE/MISC1

CSIR Innovation Award for School Children (CIASC)

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), invites applications from students to submit their original creative designs and technological project proposals aimed to create novel and utilitarian solutions of new processes/devices/utilities.

Eligibility: Open to students who are Indian nationals, below 18 years of age and enrolled at a recognised Indian school. They must submit only one entry in their name including any team submissions (if any).

Prizes and rewards: Cash awards up to ₹1,00,000

Application: By post to Head, CSIR-Innovation Protection Unit NISCAIR Building, 3rd Floor, 14-Satsang Vihar Marg New Delhi-110067, India

Deadline: April 30

b4s.in/edge/ASC5

Courtesy: buddy4study.com