Scholarships: April 22, 2023

Information on financial aid for students

April 22, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

IIHS Urban Fellows Programme

An initiative of the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS), this is a scholarship-based, nine-month, full-time, interdisciplinary and residential programme, delivered through seven months of in-class teaching at the IIHS City Campus in Bengaluru and followed by two months of internship placements in locations where a fellow’s particular internship organisation is located. 

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens below 30 years at the time of the UFP’s commencement. Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any subject or discipline and have basic proficiency in reading English (Note: Support is available for those with limited speaking ability in English)

Rewards: Tuition fees and stipend to cover daily living expenses

Deadline: April 24

Application: Online applications and through post to: The Admissions Committee IIHS Bengaluru City Campus, No. 197/36, 2nd Main Road, Sadashivanagar Bengaluru - 560 080

b4s.in/plus/IIHS4

D. K. Bhave Scholarship

An opportunity offered by the Savitribai Phule Pune University to encourage students to return to India after their Master’s degree.

Eligibility: Open to Engineering graduates or those in the final year of B.E./B.Tech. (any branch) from the institutes accredited to the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and have secured merit-based ‘confirmed admission’ in a Master’s course in Engineering and Technology in any foreign accredited university from the U.S., Canada, Germany or the U.K.

Rewards: 50% of total cost of one year for a Master’s degree

Deadline: May 20

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/DKB3

Arts University Bournemouth GREAT Scholarships

An opportunity offered by the Arts University Bournemouth in partnership with the British Council and the GREAT Britain Campaign.

Eligibility: Open tor Indian citizens with a valid passport and holding an offer/invitation to study a one-year postgraduate course at the Arts University Bournemouth. They must have a language certificate before or by May 15, 2023, and be overseas fee payers.

Rewards: £10,000 discount on the course fee for a year

Deadline: April 30

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/GAU6

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Top News Today

