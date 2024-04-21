Scholarships: April 21, 2024

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Transgender Scholarship
Eligibility: Open to transgender students in Classes 9 to 12 or pursuing UG/PG courses from any government/ private schools or open universities and have scored at least 50% marks in the previous academic year. Annual family income must not exceed ₹10 lakh.
Rewards: Up to ₹40,000
Application: Online
Deadline: April 30
University of Kent India Women in Leadership Scholarship
Eligibility: Open for female students from and domiciled in India who have received a conditional or unconditional offer for a full-time taught Master’s degree programme by the deadline.
Rewards: 50% of one-year’s tuition fees
Application: Online
Deadline: May 24
Sitaram Jindal Foundation Scholarship Scheme
The Sitaram Jindal Foundation (NGO) aims to support financial assistance to underprivileged students.
Eligibility: Open to students in Classes 11-12, ITI, diploma, UG or PG programmes who have met the minimum percentage requirement in the previous qualifying exam.
Rewards: Up to ₹3,200 per month
Application: By post to: The Trustee, Sitaram Jindal Foundation, Jindal Nagar, Tumkur Road, Bengaluru - 560073.
Deadline: Round the year
Courtesy: Buddy4study.com