Scholarships: April 21, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

April 21, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

Madhuvanti S Krishnan 10440

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Transgender Scholarship

Eligibility: Open to transgender students in Classes 9 to 12 or pursuing UG/PG courses from any government/ private schools or open universities and have scored at least 50% marks in the previous academic year. Annual family income must not exceed ₹10 lakh.

Rewards: Up to ₹40,000

Application: Online

Deadline: April 30

www.b4s.in/edge/USFB1

University of Kent India Women in Leadership Scholarship

Eligibility: Open for female students from and domiciled in India who have received a conditional or unconditional offer for a full-time taught Master’s degree programme by the deadline. 

Rewards: 50% of one-year’s tuition fees

Application: Online

Deadline: May 24

www.b4s.in/edge/LPUK1 

Sitaram Jindal Foundation Scholarship Scheme

The Sitaram Jindal Foundation (NGO) aims to support financial assistance to underprivileged students.

Eligibility: Open to students in Classes 11-12, ITI, diploma, UG or PG programmes who have met the minimum percentage requirement in the previous qualifying exam.

Rewards: Up to ₹3,200 per month

Application: By post to: The Trustee, Sitaram Jindal Foundation, Jindal Nagar, Tumkur Road, Bengaluru - 560073.

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/edge/SJS2 

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com

The Hindu Education Plus / higher education / careers / university / universities and colleges / students

