Scholarships: April 16, 2023

Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship

An initiative of the Department of Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, Minority and Backward Class Welfare, Government of Jharkhand to equip the next generation of leaders, decision-makers and opinion-makers with the skills and knowledge to drive change and contribute to economic and social development.

Eligibility: Open to residents of Jharkhand who belong to SC, ST, Minority and Other Backward communities and are willing to pursue Master’s and M.Phil. programmes at participating universities in the U.K. and Northern Ireland.

Rewards: Annual Maintenance allowance and other benefits

Deadline: May 15

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/MGJS4

NITI Internship Scheme

A initiative of the NITI Aayog to allow young academic talent to be associated with its work for mutual benefit.

Eligibility: Open to bonafide undergraduate/graduate/postgraduate degree students or research scholars enrolled in a recognised university/institution within India or abroad. The applicants must have completed/appeared in the term-end exams and secured up to 85% marks in the previous qualifying examination.

Rewards: Experience certificate

Deadline: May 10

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/NIPS4

Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship

A research opportunity offered by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) to outstanding engineers to recognise, encourage and support their translational research for achieving excellence in engineering, innovation, and technology development.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals/Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) with adequate professional qualifications. The applicants must hold at least a bachelor’s degree and have a minimum of five years of service left in the parent organisation as of the date of the award. The candidates must not hold any other fellowship in the event of selection.

Rewards: ₹25,000 per month and other benefits

Deadline: June 30

Application: Via email at - inaehq@inae.in

b4s.in/edge/AKTINF2

