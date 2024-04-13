Scholarships: April 13, 2024

The Cadence Scholarship
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses. in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, or Ahmedabad
Rewards: Financial support
Application: Online
Deadline: May 30
University of St. Andrews GREAT Scholarship
A joint initiative of the British Council and the University of St. Andrews, the U.K.
Eligibility: Open to citizens of India who have applied for a PG Master’s programme such as MLitt, MRes, or M.Sc., and meet the English language requirement of their chosen course, or have begun a 10-week pre-sessional English course by June 30, 2024.
Rewards: Up to £10,000 a year
Application: Online
Deadline: May 31
The Anant Fellowship
Anant National University, Gujarat, aims to empower individuals to become solutionaries who can design, build and preserve equitable built environments.
Eligibility: Open to undergraduate-degree holders in any discipline, who demonstrate a commitment to improving the built environment and have a strong academic record and extracurricular achievements.
Rewards: Up to 100% of the tuition fee and other benefits.
Application: Online
Deadline: July 31
Courtesy: Buddy4study.com