Scholarships: April 13, 2024

April 13, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST

The Cadence Scholarship

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses. in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, or Ahmedabad

Rewards: Financial support

Application: Online

Deadline: May 30

www.b4s.in/edge/TCSP4

University of St. Andrews GREAT Scholarship

A joint initiative of the British Council and the University of St. Andrews, the U.K.

Eligibility: Open to citizens of India who have applied for a PG Master’s programme such as MLitt, MRes, or M.Sc., and meet the English language requirement of their chosen course, or have begun a 10-week pre-sessional English course by June 30, 2024.

Rewards: Up to £10,000 a year

Application: Online

Deadline: May 31

www.b4s.in/edge/GUA1

The Anant Fellowship

Anant National University, Gujarat, aims to empower individuals to become solutionaries who can design, build and preserve equitable built environments.

Eligibility: Open to undergraduate-degree holders in any discipline, who demonstrate a commitment to improving the built environment and have a strong academic record and extracurricular achievements.

Rewards: Up to 100% of the tuition fee and other benefits.

Application: Online

Deadline: July 31

www.b4s.in/edge/TAFM1

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com