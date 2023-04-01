Scholarships: April 01, 2023

Goonj Urban Fellowship 2023-24
A 12-month programme from non-profit organisation Goonj in which fellows will work in both urban and rural areas of India and engage with the communities on ground.
Eligibility: Open to graduates between 21 and 30 years as on July 31, 2023 and are fluent in Hindi or English (reading, writing and speaking). Those who will graduate by July 31, 2023, can also apply
Rewards: ₹20,000 per month
ADVERTISEMENT
Deadline: May 25
Application: Online
Goonj Grassroots Fellowship 2023-24
A year-long programme from Goonj in which selected fellows will work in various development initiatives across rural India
Eligibility: Open to those who have passed the matriculation exam and are between 18 and 30 years as on July 31, 2023. Applicants must be fluent in Hindi or English (reading, writing and speaking) and have an understanding of the ground realities, geographical and socio-economic conditions of the region of placement.
Rewards: Up to ₹12,000 per month
Deadline: May 25
Application: Online oR via email fellowship@goonj.org
Courtesy: buddy4study.com
ADVERTISEMENT