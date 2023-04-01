ADVERTISEMENT

Scholarships: April 01, 2023

April 01, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

Information on financial aid for students

Goonj Urban Fellowship 2023-24

A 12-month programme from non-profit organisation Goonj in which fellows will work in both urban and rural areas of India and engage with the communities on ground.

Eligibility: Open to graduates between 21 and 30 years as on July 31, 2023 and are fluent in Hindi or English (reading, writing and speaking). Those who will graduate by July 31, 2023, can also apply

Rewards: ₹20,000 per month

Deadline: May 25

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/GUF3

Goonj Grassroots Fellowship 2023-24

A year-long programme from Goonj in which selected fellows will work in various development initiatives across rural India

Eligibility: Open to those who have passed the matriculation exam and are between 18 and 30 years as on July 31, 2023. Applicants must be fluent in Hindi or English (reading, writing and speaking) and have an understanding of the ground realities, geographical and socio-economic conditions of the region of placement.

Rewards: Up to ₹12,000 per month

Deadline: May 25

Application: Online oR via email fellowship@goonj.org

b4s.in/plus/GGS5

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

