NEET-PG | Supreme Court seeks more data from National Board of Examinations after plea seeks postponement

February 24, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Friday sought more data from the National Board of Examinations (NBE) even as a plea by doctors, who have sought a postponement of the NEET-PG 2023 exam in order to prepare better, continues to be at odds with the government’s efforts to put the crucial medical exam back on track after the pandemic.

A Bench of Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta directed the NBE to provide it with exact statistics, including the exact number of candidates who have applied for the exam and details about the completion of their internships, on February 27.

The court said it would decide whether the exam needs to be postponed or not after seeing the numbers.

The NBE had notified the exam on January 5. The exam was slated for March 5. A 365-day medical internship was a mandatory condition. However, the Board on February 7 extended the internship cut-off date to August 11.

The students, represented by senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, Gopal Sankaranarayanan and advocate Charu Mathur, moved the Supreme Court seeking a postponement in the exam date from March 5. They said there was a nearly six-month gap between the exam on March 5 and the internship cut-off date of August 11. The counselling would take place only after August 11 as the candidates would have to present their internship completion certificates during the counselling.

They argued that the exam should be held closer to the counselling date. This would give them more time to study. They argued that most of them work through the day. There were 19 subjects to prepare for the exam.

Besides, they questioned the need to have the exam in March when many of them, especially candidates from States like Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, would complete their internship only in July. They said the professional experience they gain from the internship formed their knowledge base for the exam.

‘Wrong impression’

Countering, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, for the NBE, said the last two years had seen the delayed conduct of the exam in May and September due to the pandemic. The exam is usually held in January. Any change in the exam date now would create a wrong impression.

Ms. Bhati said 2.09 lakh students have registered for the exams. There are 902 test centres ready in 277 cities. There is a technical partner involved in the conduct of the exam and test dates would not be available in the near future.

“But counselling will take place only after August 11. The cut-off date for internship is August 11… which means that those candidates who are eligible now would also have to wait till August 11…” Justice Bhat asked Ms. Bhati.

The court also turned to the students’ lawyers to highlight the “mental torture” of candidates, who have been preparing for months, in case the exam was postponed.

“Just think about the agony of those who have been preparing for months if the exam is postponed… We, in our anxiety to address your rights might be trampling upon others’ rights,” the court told the petitioners’ lawyers.

It listed the case for further hearing on Monday.