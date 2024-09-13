The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Bar Council of India on a plea challenging its decision to bar final year LLB students from appearing in All India Bar Examination, a qualifying test for enrolling law graduates as lawyers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing the plea filed by nine final year LLB students of the Campus Law Centre and the Law Centre of the Delhi University. While issuing the notice, the top court asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to take instructions and fixed the plea for hearing next week.The plea was filed by Nilay Rai and eight other final year LLB students.

The plea has challenged the BCI notification restraining final year LLB students from taking up the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). A law graduate is required to clear the AIBE for enrolment as a lawyer with a state bar council. The plea said the notification will lead to loss of valuable time in pursuing professional careers if final year students are barred from taking up the test.

