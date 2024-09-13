GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC seeks BCI response on plea of final year LLB students seeking nod to take up bar exam

Published - September 13, 2024 06:22 pm IST

PTI
File photo of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud presenting medals to a student of BA LLB (Hons) during the19th annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law held at Justice City Shamirpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad in February, 2023. | Photo: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu

File photo of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud presenting medals to a student of BA LLB (Hons) during the19th annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law held at Justice City Shamirpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad in February, 2023. | Photo: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Bar Council of India on a plea challenging its decision to bar final year LLB students from appearing in All India Bar Examination, a qualifying test for enrolling law graduates as lawyers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing the plea filed by nine final year LLB students of the Campus Law Centre and the Law Centre of the Delhi University. While issuing the notice, the top court asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to take instructions and fixed the plea for hearing next week.The plea was filed by Nilay Rai and eight other final year LLB students.

The plea has challenged the BCI notification restraining final year LLB students from taking up the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). A law graduate is required to clear the AIBE for enrolment as a lawyer with a state bar council. The plea said the notification will lead to loss of valuable time in pursuing professional careers if final year students are barred from taking up the test.

Published - September 13, 2024 06:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.