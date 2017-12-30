Save the Date

Common Law Admission Test 2018

Institute: The National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, Kerala

Purpose: Students applying for the undergraduate (BALLB, BSC LLB, B Com LLB, BBA LLB) and postgraduate degree (LLM) programmes in law offered by 19 national law universities in India.

Test date: May 13, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Test centre: Across the country

Application fee: ₹4000 (SC/ST- ₹3500) plus bank transaction charges.

Cost of previous years’ questions papers: ₹500

Application: Online from January 1 to March 31

Eligibility: A pass in Plus Two / equivalent examination in any subject combination with minimum of 45% marks (40% for SC/ST categories) and those appearing for the qualifying exam in March / April 2018 are eligible to apply for the undergraduate programmes. No upper limit. For LLM degree course, an LLB degree/ equivalent with minimum of 55% marks (50% for SC/ST students) and those appearing for the qualifying exam in April/ May 2018 are eligible to apply. No upper age limits.

Admit card date: Download from April 20

Declaration of result: May 31

www.clat.ac.in

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST- 2018)

Purpose: The test is compulsory for admission to the 5-year Integrated MSc programme in basic sciences at National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneswar, and for admissions into the Department of Atomic Energy centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences, University of Mumbai.

Exam Date: June 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Test centres: 109 centers across the country.

Exam fee: ₹1000 for SC/ST/PWD and ₹500 for female candidates

Eligibility: A pass in Plus Two / equivalent exam with science as the major with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (55% for SC/ST/PWD categories). Candidates should have been born on or after August 1, 1998, which is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST/PWD categories.

Application: Online from January 1 to March 5

Admit Card: From April 25

Scholarships: ₹60,000 per annum + ₹20,000 for summer internship.

www.nestexam.in

Compiled by Gopakumar Karakonam