Save the date: May 1, 2021

Which colleges have opened applications? And for which courses? Find out here...

Institute of Management Studies NOIDA

The Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida, invites applications for academic session 2021-22 with programmes affiliated to CCS University Meerut. Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes in Business Management, Law, Mass Communication, and Information Technology.

Eligibility: Open to those who have passed or will appear for the 10+2 exams from any recognised Board of Education. Eligible candidates will have to undergo a written test and personal interview. Candidates will be required to carry their portfolios. Admission is based on the marks obtained in the qualifying exam and performance in written Tests and Personal Interviews.

More details at https://imsnoida.com/ or http://imsnoida.in

MIT World Peace University School of Management

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) invites applications for the MBA programmes at the MIT-WPU School of Management for the academic session of 2021. Twelve different specialisations are offered like Corporate Social Responsibility; Sports Management; Innovation and Entrepreneurship Management among others.

For eligibility and other details, see https://mitwpu.edu.in/faculty-of-management/

BML Munjal University

BML Munjal University (BMU) has introduced an five-year integrated BBA-MBA programme for the class of 2021-2026, which will offer four years of classroom learning and one year of industry-based training

Eligibility: Minimum aggregate of 60% in three core subjects of Class 12 examinations conducted by any state or Indian education boards recognised by the AIU. Cambridge/IGCSE board students are required to have 3 A-levels. Evaluation process includes Class X and XII marks, BMU-SAT scores and a personal interview.

More details at https://www.bmu.edu.in/courses/bba-mba-integrated/

SVKM-NMIMS

SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed to be University opens admissions for a two-year M.Sc. Finance at the Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce (ASMSOC) Mumbai. Selection process includes a written test and a personal interview.

Eligibility: Applicants must be graduates in any stream from a recognised university and must have cleared their graduation in the first attempt with a minimum aggregate of 60%. They must have taken Mathematics or Statistics in Grade 12, or equivalent level, and during graduation.

More information at https://commerce.nmims.edu/academics/programs/msc-finance/

Whistling Woods International

Whistling Woods International (WWI) has launched a BBA in Event Management and an MBA in Event Management and Experiential Marketing through the WWI School of Event Management. The full-time programmes are accredited by the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development. Online entrance exams are scheduled for May 29.

Eligibility: For BBA, 10+2, IBDP or equivalent from any recognised Board. For MBA, graduate from any recognised university

More details at https://www.whistlingwoods.net/admissions/school-of-event-management/bba-in-event-management-and-experiential-marketing-3-years/ and https://www.whistlingwoods.net/admissions/school-of-event-management/mba-in-event-management-experiential-marketing-2-years/

Dr. C.V. Raman University

The Dr. C.V. Raman University (CVRU), Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, has opened admissions for the 2021 academic session. The process will all entirely online. A range of undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses across Commerce, Management, Arts, Science, Computer Science & IT, Agriculture and Paramedical. are offered.

For eligibility and other details, visit https://www.cvrump.ac.in/