Save the date for December 25

Christian Medical College PG admissions
Location: Vellore, Tamil Nadu
Courses: MD/MS/diploma
Eligibility: Should have completed MBBS degree and residential internship; at least 50 percentile in NEET PG – 2018.
Fees: Administrative fee — ₹750, Registration fee — ₹600 per course.
Application: Online; open now
Deadline: February 7
Selection: Based on NEET-PG 2018 percentile
Stipend: ₹25,000 per month
http://admissions.cmcvellore.ac.in
Post-Doctoral Fellowship Entrance Test 2018
Test date: February 17
Organised by: National Board of Examination, New Delhi
Eligibility: DNB/MD/MS/DM/M.Ch. in relevant speciality
Test Fee: ₹4,500
Test Centres: Benguluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata
Application deadline: January 11, 2018
www.natboard.edu.in
Central University of Kerala PhD admission
Location: Kasargode
Eligibility: Master’s degree in the relevant subject with at least 55% marks or 6.0 CGPA. Should have qualified in JRF/KSCSTE/similar fellowship exam.
Registration fee: ₹1,000 (₹500 for SC/ST/PwD categories)
Application deadline: December 31
www.cukerala.ac.in
Compiled by Gopakumar Karakonam
Please Email the Editor