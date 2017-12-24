Save the date for December 25

Christian Medical College PG admissions

Location: Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Courses: MD/MS/diploma

Eligibility: Should have completed MBBS degree and residential internship; at least 50 percentile in NEET PG – 2018.

Fees: Administrative fee — ₹750, Registration fee — ₹600 per course.

Application: Online; open now

Deadline: February 7

Selection: Based on NEET-PG 2018 percentile

Stipend: ₹25,000 per month

http://admissions.cmcvellore.ac.in

Post-Doctoral Fellowship Entrance Test 2018

Test date: February 17

Organised by: National Board of Examination, New Delhi

Eligibility: DNB/MD/MS/DM/M.Ch. in relevant speciality

Test Fee: ₹4,500

Test Centres: Benguluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata

Application deadline: January 11, 2018

www.natboard.edu.in

Central University of Kerala PhD admission

Location: Kasargode

Eligibility: Master’s degree in the relevant subject with at least 55% marks or 6.0 CGPA. Should have qualified in JRF/KSCSTE/similar fellowship exam.

Registration fee: ₹1,000 (₹500 for SC/ST/PwD categories)

Application deadline: December 31

www.cukerala.ac.in

Compiled by Gopakumar Karakonam