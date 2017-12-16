Save the Date, Dec. 18

BSc Nursing Admission
Location: College of Nursing Armed Forces Medical College, Pune (30 seats), Command Hospital, Kolkata (20 seats), Indian Naval Hospital, Asvini (30 seats), Army Hospital, New Delhi (30 seats), Command Hospital, Lucknow (30 seats), Command Hospital, Benguluru (20 seats).
Duration: Four years
Eligibility: Spinsters born between October 1, 1993 and September 30, 2001. Candidates must have passed the higher secondary or any equivalent examination in the first attempt with mathematics, physics, chemistry, English and biology with an aggregate of 50%. Candidates appearing for the final qualifying exam during the current academic session may also apply.
Criteria: Students are selected based on the written test and a personal interview.
Test centres: Across India, including Chennai, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Ezhimala (Kannur), Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Kolkata.
Application fee: ₹150
Deadline: Decemebr 30
www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
The Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Exam
Purpose: The Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Exam is conducted by IIT Madras for its five-year integrated MA in development studies and English studies course.
Exam date: April 15
Intake: 46 seats
Eligibility: Born on or after October 1, 1993 (Relaxed by five years for SC/ST/PwD categories). The candidate should have passed the higher secondary or any equivalent examination in any subject combination with an aggregate of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwD). Those appearing for the final qualifying exam in 2018 are also eligible to apply.
Exam fee: ₹2,400 for women, SC/ST/PwD categories – ₹1,200
Test centres: Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Benguluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Mumbai, New Delhi, Varanasi, Kolkata.
Application: Online
Deadline: January 24
Declaration of results: May 15
M.Sc., M.A. admission at IIT
Location: IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat
Courses offered: MSc cognitive science and MA society and culture
Duration: 2 Two years
Eligibility: Graduation in any discipline with 55% marks (5.5 CGPA) (For SC/ST/PwD categories. 50% marks or 5.0 CGPA).
Criteria: Based on academic merit and personal interview.
Test dates: March 10, 11, 2018
Test centre: Gandhinagar
Scholarships: ₹5,000/- per month and ₹60,000/- as travel scholarship
Application: Online
Deadline: January15, 2018
www.iitgn.ac.in/admission.htm
Compiled by Gopakumar Karakonam
