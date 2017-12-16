Save the Date, Dec. 18

BSc Nursing Admission

Location: College of Nursing Armed Forces Medical College, Pune (30 seats), Command Hospital, Kolkata (20 seats), Indian Naval Hospital, Asvini (30 seats), Army Hospital, New Delhi (30 seats), Command Hospital, Lucknow (30 seats), Command Hospital, Benguluru (20 seats).

Duration: Four years

Eligibility: Spinsters born between October 1, 1993 and September 30, 2001. Candidates must have passed the higher secondary or any equivalent examination in the first attempt with mathematics, physics, chemistry, English and biology with an aggregate of 50%. Candidates appearing for the final qualifying exam during the current academic session may also apply.

Criteria: Students are selected based on the written test and a personal interview.

Test centres: Across India, including Chennai, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Ezhimala (Kannur), Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Kolkata.

Application fee: ₹150

Deadline: Decemebr 30

www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

The Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Exam

Purpose: The Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Exam is conducted by IIT Madras for its five-year integrated MA in development studies and English studies course.

Exam date: April 15

Intake: 46 seats

Eligibility: Born on or after October 1, 1993 (Relaxed by five years for SC/ST/PwD categories). The candidate should have passed the higher secondary or any equivalent examination in any subject combination with an aggregate of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwD). Those appearing for the final qualifying exam in 2018 are also eligible to apply.

Exam fee: ₹2,400 for women, SC/ST/PwD categories – ₹1,200

Test centres: Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Benguluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Mumbai, New Delhi, Varanasi, Kolkata.

Application: Online

Deadline: January 24

Declaration of results: May 15

http://hsee.iitm.ac.in

M.Sc., M.A. admission at IIT

Location: IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Courses offered: MSc cognitive science and MA society and culture

Duration: 2 Two years

Eligibility: Graduation in any discipline with 55% marks (5.5 CGPA) (For SC/ST/PwD categories. 50% marks or 5.0 CGPA).

Criteria: Based on academic merit and personal interview.

Test dates: March 10, 11, 2018

Test centre: Gandhinagar

Scholarships: ₹5,000/- per month and ₹60,000/- as travel scholarship

Application: Online

Deadline: January15, 2018

www.iitgn.ac.in/admission.htm

Compiled by Gopakumar Karakonam