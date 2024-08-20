Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology conducts 33rd convocation ceremony

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology held its 33rd convocation ceremony on August 18, 2024, as 4,152 students received their degrees at the college campus.

The chief guest for the event was Ashwin Raja, cofounder and Chief Technology Officer of Motorq. Chancellor Dr. Mariazeena Johnson presided over the event that was also attended by President Dr. Marie Johnson, Vice President Ms. Maria Bernadette Arul Selvan, Vice President Mr. J. Arul Selvan and Vice President Ms. Maria Catherine Johnson.

During the event, 3,508 undergraduate students, 644 postgraduate students, and 122 PhD scholars received their degrees. Among the graduates, 45 students were recognised with gold medals.

Satyabama also celebrated its 37th anniversary since it was founded as well as the 51st place it earned in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings.

The institute said that for the academic year 2023-24, it had hosted 417 companies for recruitment, leading to a 3,053 job offers for the students.

