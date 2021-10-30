Santiago Iniguez, President of IE University, Spain, speaks about the institute’s new technological and sustainable headquarters, its cultural diversity and courses, and the recently inaugurated IE Tower

The inauguration of the IE Tower, attended by His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain, and António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, marked a milestone for IE University.

Located in the Five Towers business hub in the north of Madrid, the tower has spaces for technological immersion, virtual reality and artificial intelligence, 64 classrooms with flexible configurations, and 30 spaces that encourage interaction, innovation, and creativity, as well as open areas to promote social and cultural life.

It also has a Venture Lab to accelerate the creation of start-ups, a FabLab to develop architecture and design projects, and an auditorium with a seating capacity for 600 people.

In this interview, Santiago Iniguez, President of IE University, speaks about the university’s future plans. Excerpts:

Fundamentally, it is an effort to provide the best possible learning environment to the students who come here. The idea is to provide an integrated space for students, faculty and others so that they can interact, regardless of their courses/degrees, their nationalities, or their rank. The purpose is to attract people from every corner in the world and provide a true cross-cultural experience, so it’s a sort of a good Babel.

This diversity is a part of the learning experience. We do not believe in the concept of a melting pot. What we want and encourage is a sort of mosaic of cultures. We believe it is important to be respectful of each other’s ways of living and thinking and understanding especially when we have people from many different mindsets and cultures.

With the golden jubilee two years away, what are your plans for IE?

As a university, we plan to develop activities to achieve a scale similar to a small Ivy League university. With courses ranging from Business Studies, Design, Public Affairs, Law, Sciences and Technology, we want to make a mark in each field. In the near future, the School of Technology will be the fastest growing, given the growing demand for well-prepared graduates in this sector. We will also see micro credential certificates growing as also blended programmes. We will probably expand our liquid learning methodology that combines classroom-based teaching with the best of technology in order to enhance the learning process.

Tell us why students from India should pick your college.

Indian students can have an edge by learning Spanish, which will allow them to explore opportunities in Latin America, Africa and Europe. Indian students fit well with our culture. We find that they are very respectful of diversity because their culture is very diverse. They lead initiatives, become entrepreneurs, and play a leading role in our academic community. We are lucky to have some faculty members from India.

How has the pandemic changed higher education?

A broad look at education — and not from the perspective of different segments — shows changes in terms of the mission of universities. This generation comes with a very solid commitment to, say, sustainability and inclusion. This has to be taken into account by the faculty, programme designers and university managers.

Universities have to not just adapt to this new environment, but also stay ahead in order to be able to transform and become catalysts of change. Second, technology has affected the way we understand the learning process. It is friend, not a foe, and is not going to replace classroom interaction. And there’s always what I call ‘animal feedback’. We need to see, touch, and even smell each other. We are rational animals, and we need that sort of feedback. What technology provides is an experience that goes beyond the senses by using synchronous methodologies that were not developed in ordinary classes earlier.

From the UN

António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, described IE Tower “as a symbol of the towering importance of education in today’s fast-changing world. It will be a home for world-class learning, cutting-edge ideas and practical answers to the many challenges facing humanity.”

The reporter was part of a media contingent taken on tour by IE University.