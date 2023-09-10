Sakshi Mehta on studying Architecture and Urban Planning at the University of Dundee

September 10, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:49 am IST

I came to the U.K. to study architecture. While doing my undergraduate degree at the University of Kent, I realised that I enjoyed Urban Planning. But, at the same time, I didn’t want to quit Architecture. I discovered that the University of Dundee offered a Master’s course that combined these two aspects. When I came to Dundee I was surprised to see the amount of studio space available. The course structure had two parts: planning and architecture. One of our tutors, Helen O’Connor, constantly encouraged us to do better. Numerous guest speakers have helped us in our employment prospects and inspired us to pursue careers in Architecture and Urban Planning.

During my time at Dundee, I have learned how to display my work at an exhibition. I had no idea how much work this actually involved. Also with regard to technical drawings, though my drawings are inherently architectural they are also like a comic strip so that a non-technical audience can also understand what I am doing.

For my end-of-year project, my inspiration was the bus station in Dundee. Idecided to develop a solution to improve the city centre. I noticed that train stations are often given more importance than bus stations around the world. So, I proposed moving the bus station next to the train station. During my research, I discovered the last-mile connectivity issue: people have to travel from the bus station to their final destination. To address this , I proposed introducing mobility hubs around the ring roads to encourage the use of public transport. I also looked at the relationship between public transport and the public realm and proposed creating spaces for people to interact and socialise.

As a member of the university’s architecture society, I have got several opportunities to collaborate on various projects and socialise with others who share my interests. In addition, I am a member of the badminton society and the Indian society. Seeing the work of others has opened my mind to other perspectives. Again, when many of us work on the same project, it is interesting to see how each one approaches it and has an alternate point of view. This is very inspiring.

Having finished my Master’s, I intend to pursue a career in the public sector, for, it is rewarding to contribute to improving residents’ lives. Currently, my efforts are towards applying for council planning jobs in London, as a lot of great work is being done, of which I am eager to be part.

The writer graduated with a Master’s degree in Architecture and Urban Planning from the University of Dundee earlier this year.

