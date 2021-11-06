Med school in the fast lane

From being thrown in at the deep end, to being close to completing two degrees, Roshni’s experiences have all been hands-on

Roshni Bahri, former MBBS student from the University of East Anglia | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Moving to the U.K. as an international student ready to dive into the depths of Medicine, there was a lot to learn about and adjust to in my first year.

Luckily, I had a lot of support and advice from the international office, friends, and tutors on things ranging from how to open a bank account to where to get groceries close by.

Nurturing abilities

The way the course is structured at Norwich Medical School provides us with clinical exposure from the first week, which was helpful for my learning. I found knowledge and mentors in the PBL set up that challenged and moulded my mind into that of a physician. Over the last few years, my placements in different hospitals have often been in different cities, which allowed me to explore the U.K.

UEA has helped nurture my research abilities and I have completed a Master’s research degree in Cognitive Neuroscience. I now look forward to graduating next summer and working within the NHS.

Healthy mix

The university has a great balance between academic and extracurricular opportunities — there are many societies and clubs as well as the opportunity to explore the beautiful Norfolk countryside.

I have had so much fun discovering new passions and hobbies such as organising a TEDx event, canoeing in the Norfolk rapids and trying out new sports. With cultural and social events taking place every day, there is something for everyone: movie screenings, dance shows, cultural food nights, and concerts.

Not only did this add richness to my university life, but it also taught me a lot about different cultures. In these two years, I have not only completed two degrees (pending medical school finals), but also found the space to change, grow, make mistakes, and learnt about new cultures while remaining connected to my own .

Roshni Bahri is a fifth-year MBBS student at the University of East Anglia