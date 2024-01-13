Role of early space education programme for students

January 13, 2024 12:39 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

Among the crucial pillars of progress, India’s space capabilities is an pivotal element. An early space education programme is essential to inspire students and ignite their curiosity and nurture a passion for science and technology. Moreover, space education encourages critical thinking, challenges students to solve complex problems, and fosters a deep interest in scientific inquiry. The ecosystem of government and private schools can play a pivotal role in incorporating space education into their curricula through a long-term vocational training programme with an emphasis on activity-based experiential learning.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisions a modern education paradigm for the 21st century and emphasises experiential learning, critical thinking, and a multidisciplinary approach. These principles provide a solid foundation for space education at the school level, aligning with the broader objectives of NEP 2020. Collaborations with ISRO, private space organisations and the start-up ecosystem will offer invaluable insights and hands-on experience through mentorship programmes, internships, and educational resources. These partnerships bridge the gap between the classroom and real-world applications such as developing small satellites for low-earth orbit range or drones. Leveraging technology such as satellite imagery, space data, and open-source tools, can be used to teach students about Earth observation, climate monitoring, and remote sensing, reinforcing the relevance of space education in the modern world. Incorporating space education with an environmental and global perspective emphasises Earth’s fragility and the role of satellites in climate change monitoring and disaster management.

Powerful tool

Technology can be a powerful tool for space education. Schools should invest in virtual reality (VR) technology or space exploration simulations, allowing students to virtually experience space missions, lunar landings, and planetary exploration. This approach will make learning immersive and memorable. Organising field trips to planetariums, observatories, and science museums will also help bridge the gap between theory and practice.

Encouraging students to undertake hands-on projects, such as building model rockets, creating scale models of celestial bodies, or designing experiments related to space science, fosters creativity and problem-solving skills. These make learning engaging and relevant. Olympiads, competitions, and quizzes also promote space education by encouraging healthy competition and driving students to delve deeper into the subject.

Establishing district-level space or astronomy clubs is another promising approach. These will provide an engaging platform for students to explore topics such as stargazing sessions and to host workshops, and discussions on recent space missions. Interactive sessions featuring guest speakers, scientists, or astronauts can be incredibly motivating with real-world insights making space exploration seem accessible.

Careers-guidance and interactive learning material such as textbooks, online modules, and multimedia resources add depth and visual appeal. Assessment and recognition through certificates, awards, and scholarships will also motivate students to excel. Although, learning aids or tools for space education are expensive, effort must be made to make them affordable in order to democratise space education. Most importantly, a long-term path needs to be created for schools provide space education till the higher secondary level. To maintain continuity, institutional alliances need to be developed for graduate and postgraduate courses. An industry-accredited curriculum also needs to be developed and awareness created about the various career opportunities in this area.

In essence, an early space programme education empowers students with a sense of wonder, curiosity, and global awareness while preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.

The writer is Founder and Managing Director, Narayan Bhargava Group.

