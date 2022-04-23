Roadmap for a better planet

Consuming less is a pathway to more sustainable living and carbon equality among countries

Though climate change is no longer an uncommon word for our generation, many choose to ignore it. Thanks to the elaborate reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), there is now hard, irrefutable scientific analysis on how disastrous the impacts could be, and on dimensions that may not at first be obvious — like the sharp increase in vector-borne diseases like malaria.

Unfortunately, the people who have to pay these and many other costs are often different from those who gain from carbon emissions. Carbon inequality remains widespread as ever, with Least Developed Countries (LDCs) emitting only 3.3% of global emissions in 2019.

The only way we can avoid the worst impacts of global climate change is to take decisive action as soon as possible. On the demand side, increasing energy efficiency and reducing wasteful consumption are the two most giant steps we could take starting today.

Economic impact

It is not an easy choice for policy-makers. In the short term, there could be an impact on jobs and the economy. Yes, the changes needed to stabilise CO 2 emissions will cost money; an estimated 1 to 3% of the entire global economy every year through 2050. Many measures to reduce CO 2 emissions will have benefits of their own: more efficient power plants, electrical grids, homes and cars will lower energy bills, and reduced reliance on fossil fuels might improve political and economic stability.

But will we ever be able to divert from the modern economics that drives markets? Conventional economics measures the standard of living by the amount of daily consumption, assuming all the time that a man who consumes more is better off than a man who consumes less. E.F. Schumacher has argued strongly that optimal rather than greater consumption is the driver of overall human satisfaction.

Unless educated and economically well off people see themselves at the receiving end of the climate change wrath as well, there cannot possibly be enough leadership and enough communication of know-how to solve this global concern. The IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6), published in April 2022, says demand-side mitigation, i.e. behavioural changes such as adopting plant-based diets or shifting to walking and cycling, can reduce global GHG emissions in end-use sectors by 40-70% by 2050 compared to baseline scenarios and improve overall wellbeing.

India is a victim as well as a contributor to climate change. It is the fourth-largest carbon emitter, although its per capita emissions remain one of the lowest among emerging economies like China, Brazil and Mexico. However, it still has the challenge of pulling a large population out of poverty. At the 26th Conference of Parties (CoP26) at Glasgow, the Prime Minister committed to India achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070. Can we help India achieve this goal?

As young students, you can directly contribute by using public transport or simply bicycling, reducing energy consumption in every form - switching off the light or fan while leaving the classroom or library - does matter, and planting trees before the rains. Above all, just consume less.

As you talk more frequently and strongly about these matters, fellow students across the world will support and better understand the impact of historical and current actions — and what we must do about it today.

The writer is Associate Director-Marine Conservation, WWF India.

A monthly column from WWF-India