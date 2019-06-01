Road to your future

Class XII results are out, and most students would now be in a dilemma to choose the right career path and thereby, the right college to apply. In a world driven by marketing and advertising, institutions have also joined the bandwagon in order to gain brand recognition and visibility. Thus, it is necessary to consider various parameters in order to know the true worth of a college and choose the right one to fulfil your career goals.

Here is a look at a few parameters that are worth considering before choosing a college that is right for you:

Return on investment

Education demands time, money, and resources from an individual to develop his/her professional skills in order to earn a good livelihood. Therefore, it is imperative for students to calculate their return on investment based on factors such as brand reputation of the college, placement record and average pay package offered during placement. Enrolling oneself in a reputed college can ensure a good return, as well as, an accelerated growth for the future.

Best course offered

A college may offer various courses under its umbrella, however, it may not specialise in all. For example, it is possible that a college may offer Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) but the quality of BMM faculty and the placements for that course might be better than what is offered for BMS.

Investing time in looking for various majors offered by an institution and the core curriculum, could help in narrowing down the final list of colleges to apply.

Student-teacher ratio

Personalised interaction is one of the main reasons to choose a college with a low student-teacher ratio. Smaller classrooms also mean less competition and more opportunity to participate and learn better.

Statistically, colleges with a low student-teacher ratio have fewer students enrolled; this directly increases your chances of scoring high and getting a job.

Alumni

Another important parameter to take into account before making your final decision is to map the college alumni’s career path. If a college has an active alumni network, it can help existing students find internships and jobs. Also, mapping the career planning opportunities offered by the college can influence a person’s choice of college.

Campus culture

While large campuses tend to have more resources and better infrastructure, smaller colleges tend to have a close-knit community of students which can help inculcate organisational skills like teamwork.

Extracurricular activities

Holistic development is the need of the hour. Colleges play a key role in students’ personal development. Apart from academic activities, cultural activities like college fests need to be an important part of your research before picking the right college. These are not meant only for entertainment, but also for networking and improving one’s skills.

Extracurricular activities provide a platform for students to become involved and to interact with other students, thus leading to increased learning and enhanced development. So, choosing a college that focuses on the well-rounded development of its students is imperative.

Considering the above parameters and its alignment to your career goals will help in choosing the right college. Simply put, thorough research about what lies in store for you once you enrol is the best way to decide.

There are many ways available to gather this information — feedback from seniors, siblings or parents, being the most convenient. Alternatively, the Internet has the world’s information available for students at the click of a button.

The writer is Principal, K.P.B Hinduja College, Mumbai.