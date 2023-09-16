HamberMenu
Risav Ganguly and Muskan Gupta on their projects as part of the beVisioneers Fellowship from the Mercedes-Benz Foundation

Two youngsters selected for the Mercedes-Benz Foundation’s beVisioneers fellowship talk about how they are hoping to change the world for the better

September 16, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

Madhuvanti S Krishnan
Madhuvanti S. Krishnan
To encourage to work towards change, the Mercedes-Benz Foundation launched beVisioneers, a global fellowship for environmental action.

To encourage to work towards change, the Mercedes-Benz Foundation launched beVisioneers, a global fellowship for environmental action. | Photo Credit: Freepik

When was the last time we perceived environmental conservation as an everyday affair, a learning process in continuum, and not as a mere extracurricular activity? To encourage youngsters to work towards change, the Mercedes-Benz Foundation launched beVisioneers, a global fellowship for environmental action. As part of the programme, it chose 100 young innovators to bring their planet-positive ideas to life. Meet two young innovators from the programme — Risav Ganguly and Muskan Gupta — on their beVisioneers journey.

Risav Ganguly

Risav Ganguly | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Modern energy

Seventeen-year-old Ganguly’s project — Microbial4Life — involves turning wastewater into energy. The key is microbial fuel cells. “Microorganisms take the synthetic energy of natural mixtures in the water and, acting as small ‘bioreactors’, turn them into electricity. As India’s energy demand is expected to grow faster than that of any other country in the world, over the next two decades, much of it will be met with the dirtiest of all fossil fuels — coal. At the same time, the country generates approximately 61,754 million litres of wastewater every day, the majority of which goes untreated,” explains Ganguly. With his bioreactors, he is connecting the dots. The youngster intends to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7 (affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all) through his project.

Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tackling waste and pollution

Nineteen-year-old Gupta intended to tackle two pivotal issues through her project Araksa: food waste and plastic pollution. Her common solution for both was a biodegradable film made from banana biomass waste. She points out that despite there being sufficient food globally, millions go hungry. Her research showed that majority of the wastage occurs during the post-harvest management. “Packaging is one of the crucial aspects of post-harvest, as it contributes directly to the ripening process and nutritional quality. Plastic dominates the packaging of fresh fruits and vegetables, and contributes immensely to pollution.”

Her project involves converting the biomass waste into bio-based packaging. This involves stripping the fibre, delignifying it to obtain cellulose and then create packaging products. This, she says, can impact shelf-life of the produce and the waste generated when disposing off the packaging. “In short, this packaging takes care of the environment from the start to the finish of the entire food packaging journey,” she says.

Gupta also explains how her project deals with plastic pollution in two ways. First, by not using plastic during production and, second, by tackling degradability issues associated with plastics. “Banana-based packaging is highly biodegradable and decomposes within four weeks of being put in the soil,” she adds.

How has the fellowship helped the duo in their journey? While it helps fulfil Gupta’s requirements to turn her project into a reality by connecting her with like-minded individuals, and providing mentorship, it has further fuelled Ganguly’s motivation and zeal to achieve his goal of SDG 7.

