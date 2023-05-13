Riddhi Malhotra on being placed among the Top Ten Women in Mechanical Engineering in India at MechAura 2022-23

May 13, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

I am a student of B.Tech. Aerospace Engineering at Lovely Professional University. The two years of my undergraduate studies have helped me develop specific software skills and core technical knowledge in subjects such as Flight Mechanics, Propulsion, and Aerospace Structures. This, along with the variety of internships and projects I had done, boosted my performance at MechAura 2022-23 competition, a Collins Aerospace initiative that aims to combine Engineering and innovation and reach out to women.

The competition

I had to clear three rounds; the first was based on technical and aptitude skills. The second required us to solve the issue of a shared armrest in aircraft using a CAD model with all the required simulations and analysis to evaluate the software skills that every engineer must be proficient with. The third included a group discussion and an in-person interview with Colllins’ technical and HR team.

Participating in this initiative has taught me so much including how the corporate sector of the Aerospace Industry works in India as well as abroad. It exposed me to the world I will be a part of after graduation and the responsibilities I will have to shoulder while preparing for my future in the Aerospace Industry in India and abroad. Interacting with officials of different nationalities at the Collins headquarters in North Carolina greatly boosted my confidence. My main aim in participating in the competition was to primarily showcase my abilities at the national level, as this would open up more career opportunities. My parents and teachers offered incredible support so that I could chase my dream.

The moment it was announced that I had been placed among the Top Ten Women in Mechanical Engineering in India was like a dream come true. I also received a cash award of ₹100,000 as well as a paid internship at Collins Aerospace. Depending on how well I do there, I may receive a pre-placement offer.

As I continue my journey in aviation and aerospace, I hope to fly fighter jets, investigate the cosmos, contribute to Space Science and literally touch the skies..

Riddhi Malhotra is a student of B. Tech Aerospace Engineering from Lovely Professional University