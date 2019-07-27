Revolutionise learning...

English literature with journalism is a much sought after option, at the UG level. However, the real charm of this combination is lost, due to lack of quality. Many higher learning institutions are still following the one-way lecture method to educate next gen learners. It is high time we bring a change in the classroom to equip students.

As a teacher, if you want to make your learners independent, self-reliant and confident, strenuous effort is required, for, learning transcends the realms of textbooks. To attain quality, a re-structure of the semester system and updated curriculum is required. Other methods needed include:

Interactivity

Interactive teaching methods help students and teachers communicate effectively. It requires planning, and out-of-the-box thinking. In this method, every student, whether average or advanced in communication, is accorded an equal role in interactions. The outcome of such interaction brings positive energy in the classroom, as opposed to traditional teaching methods. It improves students’ critical thinking and widens their horizon.

Tools of education

Newspaper is a great tool of learning in classrooms, especially in language and journalism classes. Being mass educators, newspapers play a key role in shaping youngsters’ outlook towards the world. Music and fun also can be applied in classroom during interaction sessions. This is also the right space to identify different talents among students. Being a stress-buster, music relieves learners’ academic tension.

Creativity is key

There is a common belief that students are not equipped with real-life skills. They are taught to concentrate on marks and exams alone. Creative Quotient (CQ) is also important, in today’s education.

New-age classrooms

It is absurd to completely prohibit the use of smartphones in classrooms, in this digital era. Instead, it can be used as a great tool of teaching, under the direct monitoring of teachers. Live streaming is applied in many educational institutions in advanced countries.

WhatsApp

For instance, if you are dealing university students, let them join your WhatsApp group and interact through messages on a particular topic, followed by an interactive lecture. Start a particular lesson on WhatsApp and use it to guage students’ quick writing skill. When students talk back to their teacher through this channel, hundreds of ideas are generated. Once in a week, silent WhatsApp classes can be conducted, applied to make a change in the classroom.

Podcasts

Teachers and students can engage in classroom discussions, record the content and make podcasts. Later, the edited version of podcasts may be played for the entire class room. Debates, presentations, group activities, film shows, jockeying, rather than just the age-old seminar presentations are also to be encouraged, to make learning more interesting and active.

The writer is a digital journalist and teaches journalism in UG classes. rajesh7journalist@gmail.com