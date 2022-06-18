Revival of career prospects in Engineering

Engineering as a career option is making a comeback | Photo Credit: Freepik

With the diversification of careers in Engineering, the sector is expected to grow rapidly. Engineering education must, therefore, innovate to ensure students are ready

Engineering is a sought-after educational option because of the lucrative career options available after graduation. Over the years, India has established itself as a top destination for Engineering education. The demand for engineering-related courses was sparked by the IT and software boom and the rapid development of the private sector in the early 2000s led to a demand for more engineers. More and more students began enrolling in engineering programmes leading to the establishment of newer colleges.

But, over time, the number of new institutions became directly proportional to the number of unemployed graduates, resulting in stagnant career prospects, and rampant unemployment. From a time when engineers were recruited mostly for public sector jobs to the evolution of industrialisation leading to mass recruitment in the private sector, the scope of careers in engineering has diversified.

At a time of employment stagnation, the stream demands more innovations in terms of job creation, customised role creation for specific fields, and curation of specific courses and skillset training to hone the skills of the students even further.

Newer options

At present, the scenario is fast-changing, and start-ups and other entrepreneurial-driven companies have started a trend of revitalising engineering-related occupations. We are now witnessing the emergence of new job titles such as Product Engineers and Data Scientists, among others. Contrary to popular belief, the stream is evolving faster than ever in response to current trends and demands.

Courses such as Food Process Engineering, Medical Electronic Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, and Solar Engineering are just a few examples of streams being curated to suit careers in very specific yet in-demand career roles. Medical Electronics is a new course that was created in view of the ongoing healthcare crisis. The scarcity of resources in the face of a massive healthcare crisis was evident, leading to pharmaceutical businesses and hospitals modernising facilities and expanding the spectrum of job options in the medical engineering field, making Medical Electronics a growing specialisation.

Despite the negative impact of the pandemic, engineering as a career option is making a comeback as the economy slowly regains momentum. With the demand for automation and increased interconnectivity growing rapidly, students need to be aware of current technological developments such as AI, ML, Data Sciences, and the Internet of Things (IoT) that are going to be the primary driving force in the education, healthcare, manufacturing, and the construction sectors, in the coming years.

The 3M's State of Science Index 2021 recently revealed that the pandemic has revived interest in STEM fields among Indians, who have also become more ecologically sensitive. Also, with the fast-paced development of start-ups and similar small-business driven organisations, Engineering is expected to pick up its pace positively and see massive growth levels in the next few years.

The writer is Chairman of SRM Group, Chancellor of SRM University Delhi NCR, and Pro-Chancellor of SRM University Chennai