Awaiting a revamp

18 July 2020 17:47 IST

Promises have been made about making changes in vocational education, but have they been kept?

Reports of the high unemployment rates in India may be a warning signal of stagnant sectors of the economy. One significant solution to this is to strengthen vocational training and qualifications.

Vocational education is an integrated programme that combines knowledge, attitudes and skills for specific occupations, as opposed to merely training students to perform certain tasks. If designed correctly, the vocational education policy will make it easier for millions of people to enter the workforce, including through self-employment, and earn a decent livelihood. A vocational curriculum will be up-to-date with market demands, if designed in coordination with government agencies, industry stakeholders and education/training institutions. Further, linking vocational education with professional education (particularly in law and medicine) will ensure that productive individuals have an alternative pathway.

Vocational education must not be the ‘last resort’ for socially disadvantaged groups. It must be an easily accessible resource for every citizen to forge their destinies on the basis of their capacities and hard work; not merely their degrees.

In order to design an appropriate model, one requires data about the demographics of individuals opting for, continuing or dropping out of such programmes, and the demand for qualified individuals across various sectors. It is not clear if modernisation of programmes alone could solve more complex issues in employment policy — such as the low participation of women in the workforce or the class differences in occupational choices.

Government agencies

The development of vocational education programme and the infrastructure required for it requires coordination among various government departments. Take, for example, Agricultural education. This is stipulated as a State Subject under Entry 14 of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. It is yet to be seen whether the legislations, rules and bye-laws governing agricultural education in the States are in conflict with the overall goal of a consistent standard for students throughout India.

Finally, apart from targeting groups such as crafts persons, artisans, students in rural areas and tribal youth, vocational education should also be incentivised for the differently-abled and women, both in rural and urban areas. The former are a significant portion of the population and require equitable institutional set-ups to promote their continued and effective participation in educational programmes and labour market. To move beyond past mistakes, proposals for the future of vocational training must be substantiated with specific and actionable targets.

The writer is Assistant Professor at National Law School of India University, Bengaluru.