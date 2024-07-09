REVA Research Centre, the sponsored project funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, inaugurated its Science Technology and Innovation Hub in Chikkaballapur, in Karnataka, on July 1.

REVA University supports the initiative internally by sponsoring the required facilities. The university aims to support the farmer community through technology, research and innovation. The STI Hub focuses on development of economically weaker sections in Bengaluru north, Bangalore Rural district and in selected villages of Chikkaballapura.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.