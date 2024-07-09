ADVERTISEMENT

Reva University sets up Science Technology and Innovation (STI) Hub in Chikkaballapur 

Updated - July 09, 2024 11:07 am IST

Published - July 09, 2024 10:48 am IST - BENGALURU

The Science Technology and Innovation Hub in Chikkaballapur was inaugurated on July 1

The Hindu Bureau

Reva University in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

REVA Research Centre, the sponsored project funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, inaugurated its Science Technology and Innovation Hub in Chikkaballapur, in Karnataka, on July 1.

REVA University supports the initiative internally by sponsoring the required facilities. The university aims to support the farmer community through technology, research and innovation. The STI Hub focuses on development of economically weaker sections in Bengaluru north, Bangalore Rural district and in selected villages of Chikkaballapura. 

