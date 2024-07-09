REVA Research Centre, the sponsored project funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, inaugurated its Science Technology and Innovation Hub in Chikkaballapur, in Karnataka, on July 1.

REVA University supports the initiative internally by sponsoring the required facilities. The university aims to support the farmer community through technology, research and innovation. The STI Hub focuses on development of economically weaker sections in Bengaluru north, Bangalore Rural district and in selected villages of Chikkaballapura.