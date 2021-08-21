Bull or Bear?

What are the requirements for a successful career in the stock market industry?

The stock market involves trading in stocks or shares in a controlled and managed environment. There are various roles within this sector: Broker, Analyst, Financial Writer, Funds Manager and more. What are the competencies one needs to develop for a career in this industry?

Technical Requirements:

1. Understanding Equity Markets: Knowing the financial markets, especially the equity side, is essential. Another crucial element is being updated with and understanding global and local events.

2. Understanding Financial Products: Knowing the financial products, their pros and cons is equally important.

3. Application of Financial Concepts: Knowing concepts is not enough. It is critical to know how and why is it applied and what will be the outcome.

4. Analytical Ability: This uses all the above to offer insights into developments and happenings.

Behavioural Competencies:

1. Learning Orientation: One needs to keep learning and ensure that it is relevant and from the right source.

2. Result Orientation: Achievement is key and more important is to be able to work with teams and get results by taking responsibility and being accountable.

3. Articulation and Communication: One may have the knowledge but it is also essential to be able to articulate one’s thoughts and communicate with others in a manner that is understood.

4. Relationship Orientation: Finally, being a team player and getting along and working with people cannot be left out. The ability to connect with and maintain relationships is also a factor in being successful.

The writer is Executive Director & Head HR Admin at Motilal Oswal Financial Services