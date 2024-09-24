GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Reliance is recruiting graduate engineer trainees for 2025

Published - September 24, 2024 06:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo credit: Reliance Industries Limited website careers.ril.com

Photo credit: Reliance Industries Limited website careers.ril.com

Reliance Graduate Engineer Trainee Program for 2025 has kicked off. The Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) Program - 2025 at Reliance aims to hand-pick young, high-potential engineering talent across India and nurture them to take on key technical roles across Reliance.

Engineers from disciplines like chemical, electrical, mechanical, instrumentation from engineering institutions across India will be recruited for the Graduate Engineer Trainee Program.

Eligibility Criteria: Freshers with full-time B.Tech/B.E. degrees from any AICTE-approved institute, graduating in 2025, in the field of Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical, Fire, Civil, Metallurgical or Instrumentation.

Full-Time Engineering from AICTE-Approved Colleges: Pursuing full-time B.Tech/B.E. from AICTE-Approved colleges.

Minimum CGPA / Percentage: Minimum 60% or 6 CGPA across 10th, 12th, and Diploma (if applicable) and a minimum aggregate of 60% or more in engineering (up to latest semester).

Students who currently have active backlogs or have experienced academic detention are not eligible. The GET program provides a launch pad for budding engineers by giving them training and exposure through a structured learning journey.

Annual Compensation: ₹7.5/year for Non-IITs, ₹9/year for IITs.

Candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria before applying. Canvassing in any form will lead to disqualification. Selected candidates may be placed at any location basis RIL’s requirements. The offer provided to the candidate will be valid only on the candidate furnishing valid and original documents as per the eligibility criteria at any stage as requested by RIL.

More details are available here.

