Relax, breathe, talk it over

04 July 2020 19:30 IST

How AI-based solutions can help deal with mental health issues faced by students

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the feeling of fear and anxiety, due to sudden changes in lifestyle, social distancing and increasing uncertainty about the future. According to a survey conducted by The Indian Psychiatry Society, there has been a 20% increase in the number of mental health cases in March alone. And the worst affected in this situation are the students.

are facing many challenges such as rescinding of job offers and internships, losing foreign education and research opportunities, increased exposure to domestic violence, and so on.

Mental health issues capture a wide spectrum of people. It is important to provide solutions to all those affected: from those showing early signs of stress or anxiety to others experiencing acute mental illness. Based on discussions with mental health professionals, they fall into four categories:

Category A: Unaware that they are going through mental distress and lack clarity on what is normal and what is not

Category B: Aware but do not want to accept their mental illness

Category C: Accepted they have a problem but don’t want to share it with anyone

Category D: Actively seek help from mental health professionals to get better.

Interactions with mental health professionals have shown that approximately 70% of Indians facing mental health challenges fall in categories A and B. When it comes to students, almost 80% fall in the same categories. Currently, existing mental health solutions (webinars, awareness content in form of reports/videos, in-person/telephonic counselling facilities, and chatbot AI) primarily cater to people belonging to categories C and D and, more importantly, to people in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, who have Internet connectivity and awareness. But what about someone in a low-income strata or living in an area with low Internet connectivity, and understands only their regional language? What about those who are unaware of or do not accept the problem? How do we ensure that the solution solves problems for people across demographics?

Integrated approach

A holistic solution must bring together AI-supported mechanisms, on-ground capacity building by training field workers and consultation mechanisms through telephonic or in-person support, with the key focus area being establishing trust and taking away the fear of revealing one’s identity.

Some ways in which students can deal with this difficult phase are by maintaining a proper schedule with time for studies, work, exercise, recreation and rest, consuming a healthy diet and having a proper sleep routine, having frequent conversations with friends and family, and discussing their problems with parents or close ones. However, while these are short-term measures, it is critical to come up with long-term solutions as well. These can include:

Chatbot AI: Though meant for students in the C and D categories, it also caters to the needs of people who wants to keep a track of their mental health and mindfulness regularly. If these chatbots are integrated with regular messaging services like WhatsApp, this will ensure wider reach and easier accessibility to the masses.

Counselling support: A designated app to connect people with psychiatrists and counsellors is essential. With the ongoing social distancing, it is important that people do not miss their counselling sessions or feel the absence of support. Along with counselling apps, teleconsultation will help cater to people with little/no Internet connection or even those who are not comfortable with using apps. This designated space should also be designed to protect the patient’s identity and give them the confidence to seek help.

Teacher-capacity building: Given the lack of availability of counsellors, teachers should be trained to become students’ primary psychological support. Teacher capacity can be built by developing curriculum and training them to support their students in times of need, while also spreading. This becomes even more critical when we consider academic institutions in rural areas with little mental health awareness and lack of counselling support.

The need of the hour is to have a holistic approach and create an amalgamation of all three solutions. Students should be offered solutions to reduce their anxiety and support themselves in these difficult times. At the grassroots level, they should spend time by virtually interacting with their peers and stay connected with their family. Most importantly, they should not be afraid to accept that something is bothering them, and be open enough to share it and seek help.

Disclaimer: Views are personal and don’t represent the views of the writer’s organisations.

The writer is IIT Delhi alumnus & Harvard HCONF Scholar (smarthveer@gmail.com)